Global 20: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP expanded its international presence over the past year and landed once again on Law360’s Global 20 list while advising clients including Takeda Pharmaceutical, The Carlyle Group and tech startup Ayden, among others, in some of the biggest deals and offerings of their kind in their respective regions. Latham & Watkins Global headcount: 2,727 Total offices: 29 Offices by Region: North America: 11 Europe: 10 Asia-Pacific: 6 Middle East: 2 This marks the eighth year since 2011 that Latham has taken home Global 20 honors. The firm has 29 offices, 18 of which are outside the U.S.,...

