Law360 (August 14, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP once again solidified its status as a titan of the global legal industry, representing major names like Microsoft on important international investments and scoring a key victory in a trade secrets dispute before the U.S. International Trade Commission to earn a spot on Law360’s Global 20. K&L Gates Global headcount: 1,819 Total offices: 44 Offices by Region: North America: 23 Europe: 7 Asia-Pacific: 11 Middle East: 2 South America: 1 While the majority of its approximately 1,800 attorneys are based in the firm’s U.S. offices — more than 60% — K&L Gates still has a significant presence...

