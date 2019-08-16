Global 20: Orrick

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Helping companies in 30 countries raise more than $14 billion in funding and advising on the largest power plant development in Africa’s history have helped Orrick become the third-most active law firm in venture capital and land a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. Orrick Global headcount: 1,200 Total offices: 27 Offices by Region: North America: 14 Europe: 5 Asia-Pacific: 5 As a firm that employs 1,200 attorneys in 10 countries, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has continued to focus on its worldwide venture capital practice and expand its energy work into Africa, which many of its clients see as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS