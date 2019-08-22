Global 20: Reed Smith

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP helped the Bank of New York Mellon navigate Puerto Rico's debt restructuring and represented a former hedge fund CEO accused in a major fraud investigation brought by Denmark's tax authority, winning the firm a place on Law360’s Global 20 list. Reed Smith Global headcount: 1,816 Total offices: 28 Offices by Region: North America: 16 Europe: 5 Asia-Pacific: 5 Middle East: 2 Slightly over 1,800 attorneys work at Reed Smith, which is based in Pittsburgh, and just over a third of those are outside the U.S. in a dozen locations, including London and Hong Kong. Global managing partner...

