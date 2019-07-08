Atlas Swallows TreeHouse Foods' Snacks Biz In $90M Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- TreeHouse Foods Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to sell its snacks business to private investment firm Atlas Holdings LLC for roughly $90 million, in a deal TreeHouse Foods says will help it pay down debt. The agreement sees TreeHouse Foods shedding its snacks unit, which produces nuts, trail mixes, dried fruits and other snacks, and is projected to post net sales of about $670 million this year alone, according to a statement. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help TreeHouse Foods reduce its debt obligations, the company said. TreeHouse Foods describes the unit as “one of the largest...

