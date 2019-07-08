Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Distillery Passing Off Whiskey As Scotch: Trade Group

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Scotch whisky trade group hit a prominent Virginia distillery Monday with a lawsuit over its labeling, claiming it falsely characterizes a collection of its products as Scotch when they're actually blends that include American whiskey.

The problem lies in The Virginia Distillery Co.'s use of the brand name "Virginia-Highland Whisky" for one of its so-called "whisky series," according to the association's 12-page complaint filed in Delaware federal court. The spelling of "whisky" — as opposed to "whiskey" — and "prominent use of 'Highland'" falsely indicate that the product is wholly from Scotland, the association claims.

However, the product is a blend of American...

