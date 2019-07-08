Va. Distillery Passing Off Whiskey As Scotch: Trade Group

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Scotch whisky trade group hit a prominent Virginia distillery Monday with a lawsuit over its labeling, claiming it falsely characterizes a collection of its products as Scotch when they're actually blends that include American whiskey. The problem lies in The Virginia Distillery Co.'s use of the brand name "Virginia-Highland Whisky" for one of its so-called "whisky series," according to the association's 12-page complaint filed in Delaware federal court. The spelling of "whisky" — as opposed to "whiskey" — and "prominent use of 'Highland'" falsely indicate that the product is wholly from Scotland, the association claims. However, the product is a blend of American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS