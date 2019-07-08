Looking Back At Some Of Strine's Notable Opinions

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Outgoing Delaware Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. will leave behind a legacy of significant decisions that continue to impact the First State's standing as one of the preeminent corporate dispute venues. Here is a look back at a few of his influential opinions. In re: MFW Shareholders Litigation In this landmark 2013 Chancery Court decision, then-Chancellor Strine reshaped how courts handle investor suits challenging controller-led buyouts by setting up a more lenient courtroom review of such transactions. In the decision, Chancellor Strine ruled that when a company sells to a controlling party, the deal will be subject to a more relaxed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS