Sullivan, Wachtell Steer $485M Investment Banking Merger

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Investment banking firms Piper Jaffray and Sandler O’Neill said Tuesday they will join forces in a $485 million merger steered by Sullivan & Cromwell and Wachtell Lipton. The combined company, Piper Sandler Cos., will further the firms’ advisory practices and create one of the largest equity brokerage platforms among middle-market investment banks, according to the firms’ announcement. Piper Jaffray Cos. said the move builds on its mergers and acquisitions advisory business, particularly in the financial services industry, where Sandler O’Neill & Partners LP specializes. “Piper Jaffray is very focused on competing in market sectors where we can be a market leader...

