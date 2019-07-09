Terrorism Reinsurer Secures Cover For Trade-Loss Policies

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 3:42 PM BST) -- Britain's terrorism reinsurer said it has secured cover worth up to £40 million ($50 million) to protect itself when it pays out to businesses that have lost custom because they cannot trade in the aftermath of a terrorist attack. Pool Reinsurance Co. Ltd., the state-backed reinsurer for terrorist attacks, said on Monday that it has been given so-called retrocession cover from reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter & Co. LLC with a limit of £40 million. Retrocession insurance gives cover to reinsurance providers, allowing them to spread liability and risks to other companies in the market. Pool Re’s retrocession policy is being led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS