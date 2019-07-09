MPs Push For Probe Into Bank Signature-Forging Reports

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 2:00 PM BST) -- The head of the influential Treasury Committee has called on the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency to open a probe into alleged “industrial-scale” forgeries on court documents by banks, which has led to claims of people being evicted from their homes. Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the parliamentary panel, has asked in correspondence published Tuesday for a regulatory and criminal investigation to be opened into allegations that some banks, or their legal representatives, have faked signatures on English court documents. Homes have been repossessed as a result, it has been reported. A new campaign group — the Bank Signature...

