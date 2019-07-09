SFO Charges Ex-Director Over Ethical Investment Fraud

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 12:43 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said on Tuesday that it has charged a former director at an ethical investment scheme with conspiracy to defraud in connection with its criminal investigation into the company, which promoted a project to put money into tree plantations in the Brazilian rainforest. Andrew Skeene, 41, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery and misconduct in the course of winding up, Britain’s anti-fraud agency said. The charges come over alleged fraud involving Global Forestry Investments between August 2010 and December 2015, according to the SFO. The agency declined to comment further, saying its investigation is continuing. Skeene, who was...

