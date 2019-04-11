Judge Skeptical Of Craig's Candor Defense In FARA Case

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday grilled Gregory Craig's legal team about why the court should dismiss criminal charges accusing him of lying to national security officials about his role in a media push meant to benefit a Ukrainian politician. In a hearing in Washington that ran over two hours, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson repeatedly pressed lawyers for the former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner about their argument that Craig was never obligated to be fully forthcoming amid a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into overseas lobbying. At one point, Judge Jackson stated bluntly that all of...

