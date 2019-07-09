Divided NLRB Panel Clears Cosmetics Co. For Raises, Firings

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board panel has reversed an administrative judge's findings that a cosmetics company violated federal labor law by raising wages to stop a union drive and firing two workers who hung up pro-union signs. Chairman John Ring and member Marvin Kaplan, both Republicans appointed by President Donald Trump, on Monday said the wage hike was "long-planned" rather than timed to thwart organizing, and that U.S. Cosmetics Corp., which is now known as Miyoshi America Inc., fired the workers for workplace misconduct and not because of their union support. Member Lauren McFerran, a Democratic holdover from the Obama...

