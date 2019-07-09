Alliant, Lockton In Talks To End Chancery Suit Over Raid

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Alliant Insurance Services Inc. and the Lockton Cos. Inc. secured clearance late Monday to stay their Delaware Chancery Court battle pending settlement talks, after Alliant suffered a series of major setbacks in a suit over its raiding of Lockton's Colorado-area professionals and clients in March. The two companies told Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster they had "reached an agreement in principle" to settle the dispute, and asked the court to stay Alliant's bid for a mid-case state Supreme Court appeal of a preliminary injunction issued June 20. Vice Chancellor Laster approved the request little more than an hour after its filing,...

