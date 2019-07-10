3 Takeaways From Nixing Of Drug Pricing Rule

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The day before it was scheduled to go into effect, a D.C. federal judge struck down a Trump administration rule requiring drug prices to be disclosed in TV ads, a new regulation that could have amped up U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' regulatory power. Here are three takeaways from Monday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, who found that the HHS overstepped its regulatory authority provided by the Social Security Act in adopting a rule that would require companies to disclose the sticker price for drugs covered by Medicare or Medicaid in television ads. Ruling Curbs HHS Authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS