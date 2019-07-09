9th Circ. Pick OK'd Despite Dems' Ire Over Sparse Calif. Ties

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's latest nominee for the Ninth Circuit along party lines Tuesday, ignoring Democrats' objections over what they complained are the Kirkland & Ellis lawyer's tenuous ties to California. Daniel Aaron Bress was confirmed for the seat 53-45, marking Trump's fifth choice for the West Coast circuit who has made it onto the bench. Senate GOP leaders put Bress on track for confirmation despite strenuous opposition from California's two Democratic senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, who expressed dismay that the White House had chosen him for a California seat over their objections. Republicans, however, called him...

