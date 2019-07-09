ND Med Merger Fight Dropped After 8th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday dropped its case challenging Sanford Health’s planned purchase of Mid Dakota Clinic PC after the companies decided to abandon the move last week. In a statement Tuesday, FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said the physicians’ groups compete vigorously against each other in a region of North Dakota and that a tie-up would have handed the combined company up to 85% of the market for certain services. “Now that the acquisition is abandoned, consumers in the Bismarck-Mandan region of North Dakota will continue to benefit from competition between Sanford Health and Mid Dakota Clinic in these vital physician...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS