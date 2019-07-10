E-Cig Co. Can't Undo $2M Award With Drug Use Evidence

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has affirmed a $2 million judgment against a lithium ion battery seller in an injury suit over an exploding e-cigarette, ruling that allowing evidence of the user's history of methamphetamine use would have been prejudicial at trial. In a per curiam decision filed Tuesday, a three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel denied R-L Sales LLC's appeal against the judgment, finding the trial court had not abused its discretion by preventing the company from presenting evidence that J. Michael Hoce had used illegal drugs. After the e-cigarette he was using exploded in his mouth and damaged his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS