Seyfarth Opens NC Office With Real Estate, Employment Pros

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has opened an office in Charlotte, North Carolina, led by partners in its labor and employment and real estate practices, the firm said Tuesday. The office will be jointly managed by Eric Sidman, who co-chairs the real estate group in Seyfarth's New York office, and Frederick T. "Fritz" Smith, a partner based in Atlanta who once led the firm's employment litigation and counseling group. "This is the first step toward establishing a significant footprint in Charlotte, and we already have the privilege of working with a wide range of clients here," Smith said in a statement. Although the...

