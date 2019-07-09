McConnell Lining Up Final Senate Votes On Tax Treaties

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is planning to bring four bilateral tax treaties to the chamber floor for a final vote as early as next week, two people familiar with the plans told Law360 on Tuesday. Action by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could lead to votes on tax treaties with Spain, Switzerland, Japan and Luxembourg that have been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (AP) McConnell could file debate-ending cloture on the treaties by Friday, according to Catherine Schultz, vice president for tax policy at the National Foreign Trade Council, who has been advocating passage of the tax treaties...

