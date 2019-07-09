Fla. Medical Marijuana Statute Deemed Unconstitutional

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate court ruled Tuesday that the state legislature's regulations for medical marijuana treatment centers are more restrictive than an amendment approved by voters envisioned, calling the statutory scheme unconstitutional. In a partially split decision, the panel trimmed an injunction from a lower court, which would have required the Florida Department of Health to immediately begin registering medical marijuana treatment centers — such as the one proposed by the plaintiff, an applicant called Florigrown LLC. But it also found that the legislature's current law creates a requirement for a vertically integrated business model among MMTCs, requiring applicants to jump...

