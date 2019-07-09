NY, Israeli Regulators Pen Fintech Cooperation Agreement

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- New York’s top financial regulator signed a fintech cooperation agreement with Israeli regulators that sets out a framework to share information and provide agency support to fintech companies seeking to do business in both jurisdictions, the regulators announced Tuesday. The memorandum of understanding, between the Israeli Capital Markets Insurance and Savings Authority, the Israel Securities Authority, the Bank of Israel and the New York State Department of Financial Services, is aimed at enhancing support for financial innovators in Israel and New York, according to the agreement. The regulators will coordinate assistance to companies seeking to do business in both jurisdictions to address...

