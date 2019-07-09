'Synthetic' Identity Fraud Poses Growing Threat, Fed Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The use of fabricated, “synthetic” identities for fraud is on the rise as cybercrime becomes more sophisticated and the American financial system becomes increasingly digitized, according to a report published Tuesday by the Federal Reserve System. This type of hard-to-detect fraud is believed to be the fastest-growing type of financial crime in the country and is committed by combining real personal data, usually a social security number, with made up information like a name or date of birth, the report said. “Synthetic identities can be used to deceive government or corporate systems into thinking they are real people — creating far-reaching...

