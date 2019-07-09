Ex-M&A Firm Employee Pleads Guilty To Stealing Funds

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A former administrative assistant at a Pittsburgh-area mergers and acquisitions firm pled guilty in state court Tuesday to using more than $286,000 of the company's funds for personal use over 16 years, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced. Karen Vechter used her position at The Braff Group, which primarily advises health care companies looking to sell, to pay her personal bills and expenses with the firm's credit cards, debit cards and checks, according to the criminal complaint against her. "[Vechter] admitted to detectives that she had used The Braff Group American Express card for her own personal gain starting in...

