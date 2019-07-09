IP Partner Leaves Husch Blackwell After Nose Punch, 3rd DWI

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Husch Blackwell LLP partner who specializes in intellectual property and health care disputes has reportedly left the firm after the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation publicly reprimanded him for punching a bar manager and driving while intoxicated three times. The OLR publicly reprimanded Jeffrey A. McIntyre on June 26, pointing to two recent incidents in which his criminal acts violated the state rules of professional conduct for attorneys. McIntyre and a representative for Husch Blackwell didn't immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The ABA Journal reported on Tuesday that McIntyre had withdrawn from the firm. His profile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS