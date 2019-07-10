Advocacy Groups Blast Planned Fla. School Safety Database

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Nearly three dozen advocacy groups urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday to hold off on establishing a proposed school safety database that would track children's social media interactions and other sensitive details, saying the plan raises serious privacy concerns. The American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Florida League of Women Voters joined 30 other organizations in speaking out against the proposed database, which would collect a range of personal information about students to help identify potential school safety threats. "We are deeply concerned that the program will be used to label students as threats based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS