NY Bar Says Attys Can't Use Gov't Jobs To Assist Clients

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association has issued a new ethics opinion that provides attorneys serving in public office with guidance on what private cases they can and cannot take and advises them against using their government position to get special treatment for clients. In an opinion issued on Monday, the NYSBA's Committee on Professional Ethics said attorneys can represent private clients while holding government office, but the representation cannot involve any matter falling under the attorneys' purview in their government job. It also laid out other limits, including that attorneys are not allowed to use their government position to get...

