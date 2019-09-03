15 Minutes With Axiom's General Counsel

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- As general counsel of alternative legal services provider Axiom, Lisa Young spends a chunk of her time brainstorming and implementing ways to make her peers' jobs easier. Lisa Young Currently: Executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Axiom Previously: General counsel, Enova International Law school: Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law "I do think my role is unique and particularly engaging. That's one of the things that attracted me to the role and to the company," she said in a recent interview with Law360. "I am in the role of our clients, whereas [at] a retail company, that GC is not in the...

