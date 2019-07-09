Fed Vice Chair Says Stress Tests Must Keep Evolving

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Stress testing isn’t going away for the nation’s biggest banks, but it needs to become more transparent, simpler and less volatile, a top Federal Reserve official said Tuesday before outlining the steps his agency is considering taking with those goals in mind. In a speech delivered at a Boston Fed research conference on stress testing, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said one idea Fed leaders are mulling to boost the tests’ transparency would involve letting the public provide input each year on stress test scenarios and key risks faced by banks. Quarles said he also expects the Fed...

