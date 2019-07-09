Heineken USA CLO Stepping Down After 21 Years

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The senior vice president and chief legal officer at Heineken USA has left the beer company after more than two decades, a spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Julie Kinch, who created the legal department and advocated for female employees throughout her tenure, "made the personal decision to leave the business," the spokesperson said in an email. Kinch's plans were not immediately known, but the spokesperson said Kinch has expressed an interest in continuing to support and empower women in leadership. Kinch could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The company has not yet named a successor. In 1998, Kinch joined...

