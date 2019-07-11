SFO's Steel Tech Bribery Case Heads To Jury

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 7:03 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office’s case accusing executives at Sarclad Ltd. of using bribery to win contracts headed into deliberations late Thursday after the judge reminded the jury the case stemmed from the British steel industry company approaching the U.K. watchdog. Before sending the jury, which was made up of eight women and three men, to deliberate, Judge Peter Testar summarized the evidence presented during the two-month trial. During that review, the judge noted that an SFO investigator testified that the first contact Sarclad made with the agency was in October 2012, through a law firm representing the company. By January, the company...

