Ex-Special Counsel Prosecutor Joins Gibson Dunn

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's new partner in its New York office is a former prosecutor who served on ex-special counsel Robert Mueller's team, the firm announced on Wednesday. Zainab Ahmad will serve on Gibson Dunn's white collar defense and investigations practice, where she will focus her work on matters such as money laundering, corruption and cyber crimes, according to the firm's announcement. Ahmad served on Mueller's team from 2017 to 2019, according to the firm, working on matters such as the prosecution of Michael Flynn — President Donald Trump's former national security adviser — for lying to investigators about his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS