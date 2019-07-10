K&L Gates Atty, 2 Other Trial Court Picks Win Senate OK

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved three of President Donald Trump's nominees to the federal trial bench on Wednesday, filling vacancies for districts in Florida, Pennsylvania and Indiana. Judge T. Kent Wetherell II of Florida's First District Court of Appeal was confirmed for the Northern District of Florida, 78-15. J. Nicholas Ranjan, a Pittsburgh partner in K&L Gates LLP, was confirmed for the Western District of Pennsylvania, 80-14. Damon Ray Leichty, a South Bend, Indiana, partner in Barnes & Thornburg LLP, was confirmed for the Northern District of Indiana, 85-10. None of the nominees had been especially controversial relative to some of...

