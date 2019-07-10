Deals Rumor Mill: McAfee, Swiss Re, Carlyle

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- McAfee could go public again, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the cybersecurity software company could return to the public markets in a listing as soon as this year. Citing one anonymous source, the Journal reported that McAfee, which originally went public in 1999, could raise upwards of $1 billion in an initial public offering that could additionally value the company at more than $5 billion. Swiss reinsurance company Swiss Re is mulling delaying a planned public offering of its UK life insurance unit, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that the insurer...

