KKR Sells Webhelp In Deal Valuing Biz Platform At €2.4B

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- KKR said Wednesday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in Webhelp to Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a deal that pegs the business process outsourcing platform at an enterprise value of €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion). KKR & Co. Inc. said it has agreed to sell the stake in Paris-based Webhelp to GBL, which will invest in tandem with Webhelp's co-founders, Olivier Duha and Frédéric Jousset, and Webhelp's management team. KKR said the pair will stay on as founding executive directors. "Our successful collaboration with Olivier and Frédéric has turned Webhelp into a true European champion," KKR head...

