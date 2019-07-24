Law Firm Leaders: Gerry Greenspoon & Michael Marder

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Gerry Greenspoon and Michael Marder met more than 40 years ago on their first day as associates at a midsize Miami law firm, and it wasn’t long before they “somehow got this harebrained idea we could do it better,” as Marder put it. Gerry Greenspoon Michael Marder Greenspoon Marder founders Founded in 1981, Greenspoon Marder LLP has grown from two Florida attorneys to more than 200 across a wide national footprint. It ranks No. 188 on the Law360 400, a ranking of the largest law firms by U.S. headcount. “Here we are years later, having proved to ourselves that we actually could do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS