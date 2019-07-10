EIOPA Puts The Focus On Managing Risk In Pension Funds

Law360, London (July 10, 2019, 6:57 PM BST) -- The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, Europe's top pensions regulator, on Wednesday issued advice for national regulators and firms on how to conduct and present the results of risk assessments in compliance with sweeping new legislation that came into effect this year. EIOPA has published four opinion papers setting out guidance for complying with the European Union's second Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision Directive, a regime meant to tighten controls on fund providers transferring portfolios across borders by imposing new rules for pension funds when assessing risk. EIOPA said the directive's new provision requiring firms that control employees' nest eggs...

