Al Gore’s Firm Backs Fintech Startup’s $220M Funding Round

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Online money transfer service Remitly said Wednesday that it raised $220 million in its latest funding round with key backing from a sustainability-focused investment firm co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore. Remitly pulled in $135 million in Series E equity and $85 million in syndicated debt financing, with Generation Investment Management as the lead source of the equity funding, according to the announcement. The investment management firm, co-founded by Gore in 2004, focuses on financially and environmentally sustainable investments, according to its website. Remitly, whose international digital transfer network spans several continents, said the latest funds would help the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS