Heineken Hit With Landmark UK 'Beer Tie' Investigation

Law360, London (July 10, 2019, 5:57 PM BST) -- Heineken’s pubs and bars business has been put under investigation by the U.K.’s industry watchdog over suspicions it imposed unfair terms on landlords on rent-only contracts to force them to sell its beers. In a landmark case that could leave the famous brewer crying into its beer, the Pubs Code Adjudicator said it has launched its first investigation. The pubs watchdog will examine whether Star Pubs & Bars strong-armed landlords into stocking an unreasonably high amount of its beer from July 2016 — when the pubs code became law — to July 2019. Pubs Code Adjudicator Paul Newey said there are...

