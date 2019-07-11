Barclays Sued For Account Info Of $1.8M Email Fraudster

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 2:25 PM BST) -- Barclays Bank is being sued by Arempa International for the account information of an alleged fraudster that the Dubai-based airport security equipment maker says duped it into sending more than $1.8 million meant for a supplier. The alleged thieves intercepted an email chain between Arempa and one of its suppliers, Rapiscan Systems Ltd., back in October, according to an amended claim filed with the High Court on Monday. The purported criminals then “induced the claimant to make a payment due to Rapiscan into the Barclays account, falsely representing that this was Rapiscan’s account.” Rapiscan Systems manufactures equipment and systems for airport...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS