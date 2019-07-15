Arent Fox Brings FDA Pro Back From McCarter & English

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The former head of McCarter & English's food and drug law practice has returned to Arent Fox, where she began her legal career, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience helping clients navigate U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations. Deborah M. Shelton rejoined Arent Fox LLP on June 27 in Washington, D.C., as a partner in the firm's food, drug, medical device and cosmetic practice group after nearly three years at McCarter & English LLP. Shelton told Law360 that Arent Fox's impressive life sciences group was one of the factors that drew her to come back to the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS