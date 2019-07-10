ABA Adds Staff Even As It Cuts Positions Amid Restructuring

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The number of staff members employed by the American Bar Association has grown even as the organization has cut positions in the midst of efforts to restructure and reinvent itself, its executive director revealed Wednesday. The elimination of some positions at the organization are ongoing, ABA Executive Director Jack Rives said in an interview with Law360, explaining that even so, the overall number of employees at the organization has risen from 866 last year to 926 on June 30 as it has hired more grant-funded staff. “We continue to have modest reorganizations. We haven’t had a massive one,” Rives said. “Sometimes...

