SoftBank Leads $231M Investment In Brazilian Fintech Lender

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- SoftBank is leading a $231 million capital injection into Brazil’s Creditas, which provides secured home and auto equity loan services for the country’s emerging middle class, the companies said Wednesday. The Series D funding round also included participation from Bermuda-based Vostok Emerging Finance, which contributed $23.5 million, according to a statement. Vostok is a publicly traded investment firm focused on early- and growth-stage fintech companies in emerging markets. Creditas’ stated mission is “reducing the Brazilian consumer debt burden,” according to its website. The company seeks to accomplish that goal by offering consumer loans at more affordable rates than traditional lenders. The...

