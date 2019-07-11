CNX Wants Gas Well Insurance Case Back In Pa. State Court

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- CNX Gas Company LLC wants to return its lawsuit over insurance for a ruined Ohio gas well to Pennsylvania state court, arguing Wednesday that if even one of the policy's underwriters could be a citizen of Pennsylvania, the rest cannot seek federal jurisdiction over the case. Though Nameco Ltd. and Hiscox Dedicated Corporate Member Ltd. — two of the underwriters or "names" on CNX's control-of-well insurance policy purchased through the Lloyd's of London insurance market — pointed to their United Kingdom citizenship as reasons to take the case federal under the court's diversity jurisdiction, CNX argued in a motion to remand...

