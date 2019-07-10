The 2019 Law360 Diversity Snapshot

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. law firms have long touted their commitment to diversity and inclusion. But those goals still seem far from being realized. Law360’s annual Diversity Snapshot indicates only marginal progress on racial and ethnic diversity in the attorney workforce from year to year, even as demands grow from clients expecting more diverse legal teams. About 20% of attorneys and just over 9% of partners at surveyed law firms identify as an attorney of color, according to Law360’s 2019 Diversity Snapshot, a similar result to previous years. This year Law360 also asked firms whether they track LGBT attorneys and attorneys with disabilities, and...

