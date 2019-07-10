Firm Owes $3M For Help Wooing 19-Person IP Team: Recruiter

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A legal recruiter slapped Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf LLP with a lawsuit Tuesday that alleges the law firm owes it about $3 million for making the introductions that led the firm to add a former Budd Larner partner and his entire intellectual property team. New York-based legal recruiting firm Austin & Devon Associates LLC, run by founder and President Kim Valentini, sued Windels Marx for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, saying in the complaint that the work the recruiter performed led directly to Windels Marx hiring the 19-person IP team away from Budd Larner PC in April. The addition to...

