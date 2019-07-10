Lawmakers Revive Bill Aimed At Strengthening Patent Rights

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers on both sides of Congress on Wednesday reintroduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for patent owners to enforce their rights, warning that a weak patent system will cause the U.S. to lose its spot as a global leader in patent innovation. The Support Technology & Research for Our Nation's Growth and Economic Resilience (STRONGER) Patents Act unveiled by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., along with Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Bill Foster, D-Ill., is aimed to strengthen the U.S. patent system by offering more protections to patent owners. For instance, the bill would limit repetitive challenges...

