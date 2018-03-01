Sipco Patent Vexes Fed. Circ. Over Line Between Tech, Biz IP

Law360, Washington (July 10, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared open Wednesday to an argument from Sipco LLC that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly killed a communications patent challenged by Emerson Electric Co. by erroneously dubbing it a financial patent eligible for covered business method review. Georgia-based Sipco argued Wednesday that the board had no authority to even review the patent under CBM because it’s not used for financial services and is more broadly used in communications technology. The America Invents Act states that CBM review is available for patents "used in the practice, administration, or management of a financial product or service."...

