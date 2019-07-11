HSBC Extends Debt Collection Fee Redress Scheme

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- HSBC has voluntarily agreed to extend its compensation scheme to victims of historic “unreasonable” debt collection practices imposed on them by its subsidiaries, the Financial Conduct Authority announced Thursday. The City watchdog said Britain’s largest bank is set to extend its redress scheme and that more than 18,000 customers may be due money after they were charged unnecessarily high debt collection fees by HFC Bank Ltd. and John Lewis Financial Services Ltd., both now part of HSBC Bank, between 2003 and 2009. Between those dates customers that fell into arrears were then referred to solicitors who added 16.4% of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS