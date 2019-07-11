Girardi Defaulted On $16M Settlement, Litigation Funder Says

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Law Finance Group LLC has told a Los Angeles judge that law firm Girardi Keese and trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi have defaulted on a $16 million settlement agreement in a contract breach dispute, saying they missed a deadline to pay $6 million. The allegation of the default surfaced in an ex parte filing on Tuesday by Law Finance Group asking the L.A. court to enter a judgment of $6 million against Girardi. The litigation funder said Girardi had stipulated to such a judgment in the case of a default. But Judge Gregory W. Alarcon shot down Law Finance Group's bid, saying the...

